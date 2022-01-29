Fulham fan tragically passes away following medical emergency in game against Blackpool

Both sets of players left the pitch while the supporter was given medical attention

The game had to be halted during the first-half while the fan, who has now been named as Paul Parish, received medical treatment.

Doctors from both clubs rushed over to attend to him before medics arrived at the scene.

The game was temporarily halted for around 40 minutes, which saw both sets of players leave the pitch.

The supporter was later given a round of applause as he was stretchered away from the stadium to an awaiting ambulance.

However, it's now tragically emerged that the fan has since passed away in hospital.

"It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish," Fulham said in a statement.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to hospital.

"Our condolences go out to Paul’s loved ones."

Blackpool FC also released the following statement: "We are all deeply saddened to learn of Paul's passing.