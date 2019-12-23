From 2010 to 2019: Who have been Blackpool's best wide men of the last decade?

Do Brett Ormerod and Gary Taylor-Fletcher, pictured, feature in your team of the decade?
Between now and the New Year The Gazette will be asking you - the reader - to vote for Blackpool's team of the decade.

Today, it's the turn of the wide men. The two to receive the most votes will be chosen...