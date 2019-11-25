From 2010 to 2019: Who has been Blackpool's best goalkeeper of the last decade? Is Matt Gilks the best Blackpool goalkeeper of the last decade? Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Between now and the New Year The Gazette will be asking you - the reader - to vote for Blackpool's team of the decade. Today, we start with the goalkeepers. Here's our five-man shortlist: Simon Grayson says Joe Nuttall deserved Blackpool chance and grabbed it Paintings of legendary Blackpool, Stoke City and England winger Sir Stanley Matthews to go on display at Wembley Stadium