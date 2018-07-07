Friends reunited with Blackpool new boy?

Blackpool new boy Mark Howard is looking forward to meeting some familiar faces on his return to Bloomfield Road.

The keeper, who spent five months at Bloomfield Road in the 2011-12 season, will link up with former Bolton Wanderers team-mates Chris Taylor, Max Clayton and Jay Spearing.

The 31-year-old returned to the seaside after speaking with all three as well as hearing what manager Gary Bowyer had to say.

“The lads I know speak really well about the manager and staff and stuff,” Howard said.

“That is important for myself and speaking to the manager and finding out his ambitions is important. We want to build on something.”

Howard is also looking forward to teaming up with someone else who has returned to Bloomfield Road.

Goalkeeping coach Dave Timmins had left the club in February, having taken on the manager’s job at Gällivare Malmbergets FF in Sweden.

However, he came back in May with Howard saying his role at the club was also a reason for his decision to join the Seasiders.

He said: “We are all looking forward to getting back training.

“Luckily I have missed the first week, that is always nice, and it is good to get the gloves back on and work with Dave Timmins.

“I spoke to him and he is a massive part of coming here. I just want to be back playing.”