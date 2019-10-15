Former Seasider Derek Spence to campaign for change after election to BST committee

Campaigning to give football fans more of a voice will be the remit of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s latest recruit Derek Spence.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC director updates fans on appointment of CEO and plans for East Stand and training ground



That’s according to the former Seasider, who was elected onto BST’s committee during Saturday’s AGM at the Bloomfield Club.

The former forward, who made almost 100 appearances for Blackpool during two separate spells, says he’s motivated to make serious change.

“I’ve joined the committee because, with the way football is going, I’m not happy about things,” he told The Gazette.

“But there’s no point sitting on the fence and just whinging from the sidelines, so I thought I’d get involved and I’m looking forward to trying to make a difference.

“The last five years have obviously been very difficult for Blackpool and a lot of people have switched off from football, so I need to get my enthusiasm back for it all.”

Having previously spent 20 years working with Blackpool’s Community Trust, Spence believes he should be able to bring plenty to the table.

“As things progress we will see what I can do and what I can bring to the table to help the Supporters’ Trust,” he added.

“The bottom line is that I think any football supporter should join because it’s all about football fans, isn’t it?

“I don’t think they have enough power and that’s something I’ll be campaigning for.

“I do feel that without the Trust we wouldn’t have had change at our football club and I don’t think that’s an understatement.

“If I can help in any way and get more fans involved, whatever the remit is, there will be something there that I can get my teeth stuck into.

“I want to get my enthusiasm back for community work and helping the football club.

“There’s lots of things I can bring to help, I’m sure, but it’s a bit of a learning curve for me.

“I will just get to know all the people there and will get to know what’s needed and see if I can fit in somewhere to make things a lot better.”

Joining Spence on the committee as new members are Danny Morgan and Kevin Quirke.

Christine Seddon, Tony Wilkinson, Andy Higgins, Pauline O’Rourke, Francis Charlesworth and Tony Hodgson all remain, while Kevin Boroduwicz is still secretary.