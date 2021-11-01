Former Man City goalkeeper continues to impress in between the sticks for Blackpool

Other than two brief loan spells with Hemel Hempstead Town and Belgian side Lommel, Grimshaw had never made a senior appearance.

But the 23-year-old has barely put a foot wrong since replacing Maxwell, who tore his quad during the win against Blackburn Rovers last month.

Grimshaw produced another stellar display on Saturday during the 1-0 win against Sheffield United, making a fine save to deny Morgan Gibbs-White before setting up Keshi Anderson’s winning goal.

The former Manchester City academy product has earned the praise of his boss Neil Critchley, who has been impressed with the way his young keeper has performed.

“Grimmy has come into such a tough period of games,” Pool’s head coach said.

“You don’t get much bigger than Forest away, Sheffield United away, a Preston derby at home. You couldn’t pick much tougher.

Grimshaw congratulated by Neil Critchley after Saturday's win at Bramall Lane

“But he’s come in and he’s grown and got better in every game.

“He’s inexperienced at this level, he’s not played in atmospheres like this but he looked really confident and assured against Sheffield United.

“We know he’s got great distribution as he showed with the assist for the goal, but he’s also great at keeping the ball out the back of the net and I’m glad he’s shown that.”

Critchley was also delighted to see Anderson add his name to the scoresheet for the second game running, having previously told his winger he needs to add more “numbers” to his game.

“If he starts adding more goals on a regular basis then he’s a top player,” Critchley said.

“He’s got undoubted ability, physically he’s very good and he’s intelligent. He’s coming into the prime years of his career and he’s been a fantastic performer for us.

“What a goal as well off his weaker left foot right into the top corner and he shows that in training, so I’m absolutely delighted for Keshi.”