Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielderspotted on trial with Walsall, Portsmouth, Wycombe and Cambridge United in hunt for Norwich City youngster, Bolton Wanderers set to lose captain - League One and Two rumours

There is gossip surrounding Sunderland, Walsall, Wimbledon, Bolton and Coventry, and many more today.

1. Sunderland takeover latest

2. Black Catsboss wants to keep midfielder

3. Walsall reject bids

4. Hunt for Norwich City youngster

