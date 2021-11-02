Former Derby County man warns Blackpool to expect bumps in the road despite excellent form

The Seasiders moved into a play-off position on Saturday with their backs-against-the-wall 1-0 win away to Sheffield United.

Pool, who have won seven of their last 10 games, now face back-to-back home games against Stoke City and QPR, beginning with the Potters tomorrow night.

Should the Seasiders pick up two positive results, it will put them in a strong position heading into the final international break of 2021.

“We’re not getting carried away,” Keogh said.

“The beauty of this group and the manager is that we’re very competitive in every game. We go in with a clear game plan.

“There will be games where we’re under the cosh, like we were against Sheffield United given the quality of their players and we understand that.

Keogh in action during the weekend win against Sheffield United

“But we know we’ve got a really good group and the strength of our group is our togetherness, our hard work and how we prepare.

“We don’t look at the league table but it’s nice (to hear we’re doing well). We just concentrate on the next game and we all want to do as well as possible.

“We want to make the club proud and I think everyone is in a really good place at the moment.

“Will there be bumps in the road this season? Yes, of course. Even in the teams I played in at Derby, when we were fighting at the top end of the league, there were always times when you didn’t win as many games as you’d want.

“But it’s about sticking together and enjoying the ride, and that’s what I’ve said to the group.

“We work so hard to play at this level, why wouldn’t you want to play in front of atmospheres like this? You want to play against the best players and test yourself. That’s the beauty of football.

“We’ve just got to make sure we keep working hard. We’ll rest up before another big game on Wednesday.”

The Seasiders will be aiming to pick up their fourth win on the spin when they take on Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side tomorrow.

The Potters began the season well and remain in a strong position, sitting ninth in the table and just two points adrift of Neil Critchley’s men.

But their form has dipped in recent weeks and they are without a win in their last five games, giving up a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Cardiff City on Saturday.