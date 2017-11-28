Former Crawley manager and Blackpool player Drummy dies

Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy has died at the age of 56.

Drummy, who played on loan from Arsneal at Blackpool in 1979-80, worked as Chelsea's academy boss - winning the 2010 FA Youth Cup - and later as reserve-team manager before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

After leaving the Blues he took over at Sky Bet League Two club Crawley in April 2016, departing 13 months later.

Tweets from Crawley's official account read: "Everyone at the club is devastated by the news that our former manager Dermot Drummy passed away earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will be issuing a full statement tomorrow after speaking to Dermot's family.

"Dermot was a real people person. He had time for everyone at the club and he loved to make us laugh!

"He brought many of the current squad to Crawley and they are as stunned as we all are at this terrible news."

Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked closely with Drummy at Chelsea, tweeted: "Shocked to hear of the death of my former colleague from Chelsea FC, Dermot Drummy.

"Very sad. Rest In Peace."