Former Blackpool striker Ranger dropped due to 'disciplinary procedure'

Former Blackpool striker Nile Ranger was dropped from Southend United's squad last night due to a "disciplinary procedure", according to the club.

The 26-year-old was missing from their team for their 1-1 draw away at MK Dons, but the club issued no further details.

But Ranger did take to Twitter after the game, writing: "Have to work on my time keeping".

The 26-year-old, who made 14 appearances for Blackpool between 2014 and 2016, was released from prison in August having served a 10-week sentence for online banking fraud.

READ MORE: Millionaire businessman admits interest in Blackpool FC

He missed Southend's League One game with Shrewsbury in September because of a curfew on his electronic tag.

"Nile isn't involved because of a disciplinary procedure," Brown told the Southend Echo before their 1-1 draw.

"It's not for public consumption what's happened but it's just down to discipline and we'll leave it at that."

Brown was not prepared to elaborate on the issue after the game, but hinted there were other reasons for leaving Ranger out.

"He's scored one goal in 11 games and that was a penalty, simple as that," he told BBC Essex.