Former Blackpool star Brad Potts signs for rivals Preston North End

Former Blackpool man Brad Potts has signed for the Seasiders' rivals Preston North End for a seven-figure fee.

The midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale, joining from Pool's League One rivals Barnsley.

Potts, 24, was a player Preston looked at in the summer but they stepped-up their interest to land him early on in the January transfer window.

The fee is an undisclosed one as per EFL rules but it is understood to be seven figures.

He played against Blackpool at the end of 2018 in Barnsley's 1-0 win at Bloomfield Road, setting up Cameron McGeehan's goal.

After finalising the deal on Thursday evening, Potts said: "I had a chat with the gaffer when I first got here and he told me what he wanted from me and I am looking forward to hopefully doing that for the team.

“A few lads I have played with have played under the manager at previous clubs.

"I have spoken to them and they only have good things to say about him, so I am really looking forward to working with him."

North End boss Alex Neil said: "Brad is a player we have been watching for a while.

"He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year.

"Brad has really good energy, is a good age and good size."

Hexham-born Potts started his career with Carlisle United and then spent two seasons with Blackpool, scoring 16 times in 87 appearances.

His final appearance for the club came at Wembley, when he scored and assisted in Pool's 2-1 League Two play-off final win against Exeter City.

He joined Barnsley in July 2017 for a fee believed to be £750,000 and has scored 11 goals in 67 games for the Tykes.

At this stage it is not clear if the club hold a sell-on clause for the midfielder.