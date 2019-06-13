Former Blackpool players take to the fairway for golf tournament

Former footballers swapped the pitch for the fairway to take part in an inaugural golf day.

Former Blackpool FC player Paul Gardner

Former players of Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End took part in the North West Former Players’ Association golf day at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley.

It was Bolton who came out on top, showing good form on the greens.

They won the team event, with John McGinley taking the individual award.

Blackpool were represented by Paul Gardner, who helped organise the event, alongside Mark Carpenter and Gordon Simmonite.

The Blackpool team

It is hoped that the golf day can become an annual event and involve more clubs from the region.

John Cross, chairman of Blackpool Former Players’ Association, said: “Unfortunately some clubs were unable to field a team but that did not stop us all having a great day, with teams representing four of our region’s clubs.

“A great day’s golf was played on a lovely day on a course that was in superb nick. The winning team was Bolton Wanderers, who had two former Pool players in their team in Peter Nicholson and David Lee.

“There was great banter between all the players all day and this continued onto the meal and prize presentation afterwards.

"That was also attended by Simon Barker, who is the assistant chief executive of the PFA, who were very supportive of us putting this event on with sponsorship and prizes.

“We are hoping that next year’s event will be even bigger and better.”