Former Blackpool midfielder signs for League Two Morecambe

Former Blackpool midfielder John O'Sullivan has signed for League Two side Morecambe.

O'Sullivan has signed a two-year deal at the Globe Arena following his release from Bloomfield Road.

The 25-year-old made 22 appearances for the Seasiders last season after making the move from Carlisle United.

He spent the second half of the season on loan at Dundee.

“I'm delighted to get it over the line," O'Sullivan said.

"At this stage of my career, I think it is the perfect fit for me.

"I had a few other options but at this stage of my career I want to be playing every week and the gaffer sold it well to me so I think it is the perfect move.

"I’d heard the gaffer had been interested in me in the past, when I met him last week I agreed with everything he said and that is why I am here today.’'

He is a player that Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits he has admired for some time and after several attempts to sign him has finally got his man.

He said: "It’s a big signing for us. He’s a good age, he’s got good experience, he’s been playing at a higher level and he wants to play games and be successful.

"He’s the type of player we've always been impressed with when we’ve come up against him in the past and we have tried to sign him a few times before. We are pleased to have him on board and I’m sure he will be a big player for us.

"He’s had a couple of disrupted seasons but he’s determined to get up to 40 plus games this season, chip in with goals and assists and we look forward to having him here.’'

Meanwhile, it's understood fellow former Seasider Max Clayton, who was also released at the end of last season, is currently training with Jim Bentley's men.