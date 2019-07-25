Former Blackpool midfielder makes the move to French Second Division

Former Blackpool midfielder Sessi D'Almeida has signed for French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

READ MORE: Jay Spearing believes Blackpool have everything in place to push for promotion



The 23-year-old was released by the Seasiders last summer and subsequently signed for then League Two side Yeovil Town.

The central midfielder played 42 times for Yeovil as they were relegated to the National League.

The Glovers had the option to extend his contract by a further year but opted against doing so.

However, he has since found himself a new club, the Benin international returning to the country of his birth following a three-year stay in England that also saw him play for Barnsley.

D'Almeida has signed a two-year deal with Valenciennes, who finished in 13th place in Ligue 2 last season.

The midfielder has recently returned from the African Cup of Nations, where he played three times for Benin as they reached the quarter finals.

D'Almeida, who has been capped 11 times by his country, scored just the one goal during his time at Blackpool - a long-range screamer in the 4-1 EFL Trophy win against Middlesbrough U21s.