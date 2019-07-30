Former Blackpool midfielder announces his retirement, aged just 34

Former Blackpool midfielder Marcus Bean has announced his retirement from the game, aged just 34.

Bean was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season but, instead of finding a new club, has decided to call it a day.

He played for Blackpool between 2006 and 2008, making 23 appearances and scoring the one goal.

He also played for QPR, Swansea City, Rotherham United, Brentford, Colchester City and Portsmouth.

"After much deliberation this summer, I have decided to retire from football," Bean wrote on Twitter.

"I have lived my dream and will be forever grateful for all the memories and opportunities the beautiful game has afforded me.

"I am excited for what the future holds and will approach it with the same dedication and determination I strived for when I played.

"Finally, thank you to all the fans, managers, teammates and staff who made the journey so special. It's been a pleasure."