Former Blackpool loanee John Fleck discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Sheffield United's win at Reading

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital last night via an ambulance during Sheffield United’s game at Reading.

The Scottish midfielder was treated for around 10 minutes after suffering a medical episode in the second-half of the Blades’ 1-0 win.

According to our sister paper the Sheffield Star, Fleck was conscious as he did so and later asked medics about the Blades’ result as they sealed victory through Jayden Bogle’s strike.

Fleck was said to be in good spirits the morning after the game as he awaited results of tests and Sheffield United confirmed on Wednesday that Fleck has been discharged from hospital.

A Blades statement read: “Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today (Wednesday).

“He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.

“After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely.

“United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

Fleck went down unopposed inside his own half, with teammates gesturing urgently for medical attention.

"John is conscious, he is in the hospital, he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands,” Blades boss Slavisa Jokanović said after the game.

"We hope everything will be okay and we expect everything will be fine. He was talking and he asked for the result.”

Fleck, who has previously played for Rangers and Coventry City, made eight appearances during a brief loan spell at Bloomfield Road during the 2011/12 season.