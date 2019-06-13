Former Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan attracting interest from Reading

Heneghan made 49 appearances for Blackpool last season
Heneghan made 49 appearances for Blackpool last season

Championship side Reading are said to be interested in a permanent move for former Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips says Blackpool can fly high with new owners

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, has a year left on his contract at Sheffield United.

However, Heneghan has been transfer listed by the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

The centre-back is likely to attract plenty of interest following his impressive spell with the Seasiders, and the Royals are one of those clubs who are considering a move according to the Reading Chronicle.

Heneghan, speaking to The Gazette last month, refused to rule out a return to Blackpool despite admitting his aim was to play in the Championship.

He said: "I’m never going to rule anything out, I’m humble with the approach.

“I’m just happy to play football and I think I played 49 games this season, which is brilliant for me. If it happens next year, it happens.

“Ideally I would love to play in the Championship, that is my aim, there’s no denying that.

“I’ve just got to see what happens but wherever I go, all I want to do is play football week in, week out because that’s what I love.”