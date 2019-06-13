Former Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan attracting interest from Reading

Championship side Reading are said to be interested in a permanent move for former Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, has a year left on his contract at Sheffield United.

However, Heneghan has been transfer listed by the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

The centre-back is likely to attract plenty of interest following his impressive spell with the Seasiders, and the Royals are one of those clubs who are considering a move according to the Reading Chronicle.

Heneghan, speaking to The Gazette last month, refused to rule out a return to Blackpool despite admitting his aim was to play in the Championship.

He said: "I’m never going to rule anything out, I’m humble with the approach.

“I’m just happy to play football and I think I played 49 games this season, which is brilliant for me. If it happens next year, it happens.

“Ideally I would love to play in the Championship, that is my aim, there’s no denying that.

“I’ve just got to see what happens but wherever I go, all I want to do is play football week in, week out because that’s what I love.”