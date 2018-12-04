Former Blackpool loan star thanks Seasiders after signing new deal with Newcastle United

Former Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff has thanked the Seasiders for giving him the opportunity to taste regular first-team football.

It comes as the midfielder put pen to paper on a bumper new four-year deal with Newcastle United yesterday after impressing boss Rafa Benitez.

He spent the season with Blackpool last year, scoring nine times in 45 appearances under the tutelage of Gary Bowyer.

Prior to that, the 21-year-old had spent time out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Longstaff told the Newcastle Chronicle: "It was massive and I can honestly say that if I didn't go out on loan there's no chance I'd be in the first team squad now.

"It is probably what you have to do now.

"You have to go out on loan and prove to the staff you are up to it and can be trusted in certain situations.

"The only place you can proved it is on a Tuesday night or Saturday afternoon at some of the more so called unfashionable places or grounds in the lower leagues.

"But that's the only way for us young lads to get up to the first team training base. It's the only way unless you are unbelievably talented.

"You have to show you can put in the hard yards though. You need that to get a chance and I've done that now.”

Longstaff is still awaiting his Premier League debut but made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest.

But he has been named on the bench four times in the Premier League by manager Rafa Benítez this campaign.

He added: "I don't know what will happen in the future but I have been able to spend six months with the first team and learn a different side of the game.

"I have learned from a different style of manager and every young lad should aim to do that."