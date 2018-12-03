Former Blackpool loan star Sean Longstaff signs long-term contract with boyhood club Newcastle United

Former Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff has signed a new four-year deal with Newcastle United.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, scoring nine times in 45 appearances under the management of Gary Bowyer.

The 21-year-old, who is a product of Newcastle's academy, has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at St James' Park until 2022.

Longstaff said: “I’m a local lad, I’m from Newcastle and they’re the team I supported growing up.

"The fact they’ve seen enough in me – and the manager has seen enough in me – to give me a new deal is great.

“I’m just hoping to build on that now, keep working hard and see what happens in the future.”

Longstaff, who had previously spent time out on loan with Kilmarnock, made his competitive debut for Newcastle earlier this season in the Carabao Cup second round tie at Nottingham Forest.

He has also been named on the bench four times in the Premier League by manager Rafa Benítez this campaign.

Benitez added: “I’m really pleased with the extension because we have seen from the first training session that Sean is a young lad with great potential.

“He is keen to learn, he is a hard worker and he has the quality and the talent to become a good player. I’m sure our fans will appreciate seeing that from a local lad.”