Former Blackpool duo Richie Wellens and Gary Bowyer among bookies' favourites for manager's job at Swindon Town

Former Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens is the overwhelming bookies' favourite to take over from Phil Brown as the manager of Swindon Town.

READ MORE: Please give Blackpool a home draw in FA Cup begs Terry McPhillips

The League Two side are looking for a new boss after Brown, a former Blackpool player himself, was relieved of his duties on Sunday night.

Wellens, who was in the running to take over at Bloomfield Road following Gary Bowyer's resignation just one game into the season, is currently 1/8 with SkyBet to be appointed Brown's successor.

Bowyer, who has been out of work since August, is second favourite to take the job at 12/1.

Neal Ardley, who has just been sacked at AFC Wimbledon, is third favourite ahead of Paul Hurst and Steve Cotterill.

Wellens has less than one full season of managerial experience to his name, having been at the helm at Oldham Athletic in League One for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 38-year-old was appointed at Boundary Park on a temporary basis last September and after guiding the Latics to a five-match unbeaten run, was handed the position on a full-time basis.

However, Oldham were not able to sustain that form for the remainder of the campaign and they were relegated from the third tier by a single point.

Wellens subsequently left the club over the summer in the wake of the Latics’ fall into League Two.