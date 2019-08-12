Former Blackpool defender training with Championship side Luton Town

Former Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels is training with Championship side Luton Town.

The 25-year-old, who was released by the Seasiders this summer, has linked back up with former Pool assistant Gary Brabin, who is now number two to Graeme Jones at Kenilworth Road.

Jones says Daniels, who made 30 appearances for Pool last season, will get his chance to impress.

He told our sister paper Dunstable Today: “He was here on the first day of pre-season and hurt his thigh, so we're just allowing Donervon to come in and train.

“Gary (Brabin) knows him well from his time at Blackpool, and he seems a really, really good character.

“We’ll have a look at him and I’m sure he’s having a look at us and no promises, just see how that goes.

“He’s a centre back, or a full back, he gives you good cover.

“His family are based in London even though he lives up north, we committed to him in pre-season.

“I thought he showed a real willingness to come down here. He turned down a lot of League One opportunities because he believes he’s a Championship player and I think you have to admire that.

“It’s easy to take the money sometimes and the security, but he wants to play as high as he can, there’s not many in that category, so I’m quite intrigued by him.

“I remember him from his time at Wigan, he played a huge part in them getting promoted to the Championship from League One, so no commitment from his side, or our side, we’re just having a look.

“I’m sure he is having a look at us as well so we’ll see where it goes.”