Former Blackpool chairman Michael Bolingbroke tips the Seasiders to rise again under Simon Sadler

Michael Bolingbroke might not be involved with Blackpool but he believes the club is very much in safe hands under the stewardship of Simon Sadler.

The club’s former chairman, who helped bring stability after it was placed into receivership, opted to step down last week.

Now considering his job to be done, he believes the Seasiders are set for a bright future with their new owner.

“I think the club is in safe hands,” he told The Gazette.

“Simon has some ambitious plans for the club with regards an academy set-up and a first-team training set-up.

“As those plans evolve over the next few years I think there will be new staff brought in to manage those expectations.

“I think the club has a very good chance of leaving League One this year or next year, I really do.

“There’s always an element of luck in football and you can never legislate for everything, but I think the way Simon is going about everything there will be a really super chance for the club to be promoted this season or next season.

“Once you’re in the Championship, you’re in a very different economic environment, which will be a very important step for the club.”

Despite being a lifelong Pool fan, this is Sadler’s first involvement in the day-to-day running of a club.

Bolingbroke believes he has taken to the job like a duck to water.

“I think he’s enjoying it,” he said.

“He’s a huge fan of the club and I think he’s loving owning it and I think he will take the club on a very, very special journey.

“I said to him recently if I had one wish it would be to be able to look into a crystal ball and see where the club is in five years’ time.

“Because, honestly, I think there’s no limit to what can be done. It’s a very special club that has a real hardcore of fans’ support.

“Ultimately it is the fans that own a club but at the same time, the fans need to get behind the club.

“You can feel that now and we’re approaching that 6,000 season ticket number and from there over the next couple of years I hope it goes to 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 and then to 10,000. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t.”

On his own future, Bolingbroke doesn’t expect to be out of the game for too long, adding: “It’s a drug, isn’t it?

“I’d love to be involved with another club and that opportunity will come, I’m sure. If it’s the right opportunity, I will take it.

“But what has been great for me is that I’ve worked with clubs like Manchester United and Inter Milan.

“Blackpool is very different. As a League One club, it’s a very different environment and a very different experience, so I’ve learned a lot as well and I’ve enjoyed doing so.

“I’d happily repeat that experience again with another club.”