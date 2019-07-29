Former Blackpool captain Jimmy Ryan signs for League One rivals

Former Blackpool skipper Jimmy Ryan has signed for League One rivals Rochdale on a free transfer.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson ready to spend after Marc Bola’s Middlesbrough move



The 30-year-old departed Bloomfield Road at the end of last season despite being offered renewed terms.

The midfielder, who made the move from Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town two years ago, saw just 45 minutes of action last season.

He endured an injury-plagued time at the club, having spent 12 months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an injured knee.

He scored three goals in 39 appearances.

Ryan has now signed a two-year deal at Spotland, where he will look to re-energise his career after a stop-start few years.

“I’m made up to get it finally done,” he said.

“We’ve been in talks for a few weeks and when I’ve spoken to the manager Brian [Barry-Murphy] and I’ve liked everything he said.

“I know what type of player he was and I know the type of manager he’ll be, so everything just seemed right. It’s nice to have him as my gaffer now and hopefully I can do well for him.

“I’m glad to get everything done today so I can come in tomorrow and focus on training.”