Former Blackpool boss Paul Ince repeats claim he could do same job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Former Blackpool boss Paul Ince caused quite the stir over the weekend when he repeated his claim that he could do the same job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently doing at Manchester United.

READ MORE: Ian Holloway makes extraordinary claim about season Blackpool were relegated from Premier League



Following Sunday's win against Leicester City, Solskjaer has now overseen nine wins and a draw in his first 10 games in charge as United boss.

But following his appointment as manager until the end of the season, former United midfielder Ince claimed that he - or former teammate Steve Bruce - could have quite easily produced the same results.

"The shackles are off, but that doesn't mean that Ole is the right man for the job," Ince said last month.

"I could have gone in and done the same thing, so could Steve Bruce.

"Anyone could have gone in and done what he has done, it wasn't a hard thing to do to give those players freedom and improve the mood."

And Ince, who hasn't managed since his sacking at Blackpool in 2014, repeated those claims on BT Sport on Saturday.

When asked by Robbie Savage if "anyone" could do the same job as Solskjaer, Ince - who was also sacked at Blackburn Rovers, MK Dons, Notts County and Macclesfield Town - said: "I believe they could, yes.

"I could have gone in and righted the ship at Manchester United.

"I think I could have gone in at the time. They needed someone to rest the ship, I think I could have done that.

"Brucie (Steve Bruce) could have done it, Mark Hughes could have done it."

Ince left Blackpool in January 2014 after less than a year in charge, becoming the club's fourth-shortest-serving manager.

Under his management, Blackpool won 12 out of 42 games and, at the time of his sacking, the club had won just two points from their last 12 games.