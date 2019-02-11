Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton set to be appointed boss of SPL side Hibs

Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton looks set to take over as the new manager of Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

Michael Appleton is reportedly set to take over at Hibernian

The 43-year-old is due to succeed Neil Lennon, who left Easter Road last month.

Appleton has been out of work since leaving his role as assistant coach at Leicester City at the end of last season.

The former Portsmouth and Oxford manager could take charge of Hibs, who sit eighth in SPL, at home to Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

Appleton was appointed Blackpool manager back in November 2012 only to resign 11 games later - becoming the shortest serving manager in the club's history.

He won just two of his games in charge.