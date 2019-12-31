Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway poised for return to management with Grimsby Town

Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway is expected to seal a return to management by taking the vacancy at League Two strugglers Grimsby Town.

The 56-year-old is the odds-on favourite to take the hotseat at Blundell Park, which has been left vacant since the sudden departure of Michael Jolley in November.

Anthony Limbrick has acted as interim manager since Jolley's departure yet has failed to oversee a win in his eight games in charge.

It leaves the Mariners languishing in 21st place in the League Two table.

Holloway, who has been out of work since leaving QPR in May 2018, has already confirmed his interest in the post and his appointment is thought to be imminent.

Speaking to The Gazette earlier this month, Holloway revealed his desire to get back into coaching.

“I will take another job tomorrow if I could find a club with the right relationship with the owner,” he said.

“It wouldn’t bother me where it was as long as I got on with the owner and I could make sure they were on the same page as me.

“I’m going to be very careful about that in future.

“I had an interview with Swansea last summer and I didn’t get it but I forever live in hope."

Holloway was quizzed about the Grimsby links while appearing on Quest's EFL highlights show on Sunday night.

"To tell you the truth, I would love another go at football," he told presenter Colin Murray.

"It would have to be with someone I feel I could work with - and have a chance to improve a wonderful old club.

"That's what I feel Grimsby would be for me."