Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway hopes for an anniversary reunion with Premier League promotion-winning players

Ian Holloway has revealed he keeps in touch with his legendary Premier League Blackpool squad and is planning an extra-special reunion next year.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Gazette, which we have serialised this week, Holloway revealed he is looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Seasiders’ promotion to the top-flight via the 2010 Championship play-offs.

Holloway said: “We’ve got this little chat going with all the old lads from the team.

“We were supposed to be getting back together to play a game at the end of the season to mark the 10-year anniversary of our promotion but I’m not sure if that’s going ahead.”

The Seasiders are definitely planning to mark the occasion and Holloway is relishing a get-together.

“The good news is we still keep in touch,” he added. “I found out earlier in the week it was Charlie Adam’s birthday – he’s got to be about 46 by now (he actually turned 34 last week)! But we all said ‘happy birthday’.

“It’s lovely that we’re all still keeping in contact and hopefully the club will lay something on to celebrate that season.”