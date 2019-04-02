Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer signs permanent two-year contract with Bradford City

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has signed a permanent two-year deal with League One strugglers Bradford City.

The 47-year-old originally signed at Valley Parade on a deal until the end of the season at the beginning of March.

Bowyer won his first game in charge but has since lost his following four fixtures, which included the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

The Bantams are currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table, six points off safety with just six games left to play.

Bowyer, who guided Blackpool back to the third tier at the first attempt, says it's now his job to rebuild and stabilise the club.

“I am absolutely delighted to have everything over the line,” he said.

“This is a great football club and I have enjoyed every single second since arriving.

“I am hugely excited to have been given the chance to take us forward and am ready for the challenges ahead.

“I think this brings some stability to the club. I have been to clubs in the past where stability has been needed and I have been able to provide it.

“We are looking to create a team which will give the supporters - and the city - something to be proud of. We want to deliver success.

“I pride myself on having big, physical and strong teams - with the ability to play good football. We have tried to do that here, in a short space of time, but obviously haven’t been able to recruit.

“My mindset will not change, regardless of the division we are in, and a hell of a lot of work has already gone in ahead of the summer.

“I will be looking to bring some pace, size and physicality to the squad. I am a supporter when the game kicks off and want to watch my team entertain.

“Regardless of where we end up, we have to get it right in the summer. We have to identify and recruit the right types. It is about getting them in the building and changing the culture.

“Hopefully, the fans can see how much we care for the club and we need them to back us all the way.

“It is a case of rebuilding in the summer and their support will make a massive difference next season."