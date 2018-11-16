Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer NOT interested in Shrewsbury Town manager's job

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is not thought to be interested in the vacant manager's job at Shrewsbury Town.

READ MORE: Former Blackpool favourite Richie Wellens appointed new Swindon Town manager



Bowyer has been heavily linked with the post, which became vacant following John Askey's departure on Sunday night.

He was among the bookies' favourites to take over, alongside former Shrews boss and Bowyer's former teammate Paul Hurst, but it is believed neither will be taking on the role.

Bowyer, who guided Blackpool back to League One at the first attempt before overseeing an impressive 12th-placed finish in the third tier last season, resigned just one game into the new season.

It is understood the 47-year-old is currently enjoying his time off and is focusing on finishing his Masters degree.