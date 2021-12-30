Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer keen to reunite with Armand Gnanduillet at Salford City

News outlets north of the border claim the striker is free to leave SPL side, where he's a teammate of another former Seasider in Taylor Moore.

The Gazette's sister paper Edinburgh News report that League Two side Salford City are keen to sign the out-of-favour forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowyer, who is in charge at Salford, was the man responsible for bringing Gnanduillet to Bloomfield Road in 2016.

However it's understood a number of other English sides are interested in the 29-year-old.

His future is expected to be sorted relatively swiftly once the January transfer window opens.

It's understood Hearts are open to a loan deal or permanent transfer and are listening to all sensible offers.

Gary Bowyer managed Gnanduillet during his time at Blackpool

The Frenchman wants to play more often and is now ready to leave Tynecastle Park 12 months after arriving as a free agent.

His 18-month contract expires at the end of the season and he is only a back-up striker this year.

He has started only three league games since Hearts were promoted back to the Premiership during the summer and has been mainly restricted to a substitute's role.

He has scored one goal in 16 appearances overall this term.

However, Gnanduillet’s reputation in England’s lower leagues remains strong after a prolific period with the Seasiders during the 2019/20 campaign, where he scored 18 times in 36 appearances.

Salford currently sit 13th in the League Two table, seven points adrift of the play-offs.