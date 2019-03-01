Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has not ruled out a future return to Bloomfield Road

Bowyer resigned as the Seasiders’ boss in August, one game into the new season, having won promotion via the play-offs before a 12th-placed finish in their first year back at League One level.

Bowyer is out of work, leading some to speculate whether he could return following the appointment of a receiver at Bloomfield Road.

When asked by the Gazette if he would go back, Bowyer said: “I don’t think you can never say never but the club has a brilliant manager in Terry (McPhillips) and the team are doing well.

“I don’t know an awful lot about what is going on at the club. At this moment in time I do not know enough to pass comment on that.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and was proud of what I achieved there with the players.

“Terry has done a great job and I’m really pleased to see him doing well.

“Aside from everything that is going on at the club all you can do is concentrate on the football.

“That is what we said all along and Terry has carried that on.”

Blackpool’s fan boycott was in full force throughout Bowyer’s two-year reign but thousands of Seasiders are set to return to Bloomfield Road next week.

The match against Southend United next Saturday has now been pencilled in for their long-awaited return.

Bowyer knows just how loud Bloomfield Road can be from his visits as Blackburn Rovers manager.

Crowds of 15,000 and 12,000 witnessed a 2-2 draw in October 2013 and a 2-1 Rovers win in August 2014.

Bowyer admits he is looking forward to seeing the stadium full again.

He said: “I’ve gone on record when I was manager to say any manager and the players would want a full stadium.

“But it does sadden me a little bit when you see those pictures we put up in the corridor for the players to see when Ian Holloway took them to Wembley and you saw a packed Wembley.

“It would have been great if there were more supporters in the stadium that day (play-off final).

“Will it help Blackpool when they have 12,000 making the racket they do? Yes.

“I went there twice with Blackburn. I think we equalised in the last minute once and won 2-1.

“I remember turning to Terry McPhillips going ‘wow’.

“It is certainly an advantage to the team. Every club wants their stadium full.”