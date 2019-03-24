Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer can still keep Bradford City up, says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips insists former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer can still keep Bradford City in League One despite yesterday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Seasiders.

READ MORE: Furious Gary Bowyer holds 'inquest' after his Bradford City side are thrashed by Blackpool



The defeat leaves Bradford rooted to the bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety with just seven games left to play.

But despite the Bantams facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation to the fourth tier, Bowyer's former colleague McPhillips says the 47-year-old is the right man to produce a miracle.

“It was an incredible end-to-end game, but I think you’ve got to give Bradford great credit," the Pool boss said.

“Even at 2-0 down they missed a penalty and they kept going, kept asking questions and they had their chances.

“Chris (Christoffer Mafoumbi) has saved the penalty and made some good saves, but I still think Gary is the right man for them. He’s a top class manager and they can still stay up.”

Blackpool’s win, just their second in their last nine outings, was witnessed by 708 fans who made the trip across the Pennines.

“The crowd were outstanding again,” McPhillips added.

“Go back to the Accrington game, it really does help and I thought they were immense all the way through again.”