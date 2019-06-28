Former Blackpool assistant Gary Brabin takes on number two role at Luton

Blackpool's former assistant manager Gary Brabin has been appointed number two at former club Luton Town.

The 48-year-old will become one of two new assistants working under new boss Graeme Jones, with Brabin's colleague set to be announced at a later date.

Brabin previously managed the Hatters between 2011 and 2012 during their stint in the National League and played with Jones during their time at Doncaster Rovers.

The Luton boss: “I’ve enjoyed working with Gary for such a long time now and despite that tough exterior, I know him almost better than anyone as a reliable, intelligent, streetwise football man.

"Knowing his history with Luton was an advantage, especially with the feedback I got from (chief executive) Gary Sweet and the board, as he has remained friends with people at the club throughout his time away and has always been on hand to help Mick Harford and other previous managers with anything he could.

"In my first managerial role I need someone alongside me who I can trust, both as a person and with their knowledge of the game, and having someone who is so fond of our club makes Gary the right man.”

Brabin left his role at Bloomfield Road back in March, citing personal reasons.

He was replaced by Tony Grant, who has also left the club to link up with Robbie Fowler at Australian side Brisbane Roar.