Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn joins Simon Grayson's coaching staff at Blackpool

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn has joined Simon Grayson's coaching staff at Blackpool.

The 39-year-old, who enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League and Championship, links up with Grayson, assistant manager Ian Miller and first-team coach Ian Dawes.

Dunn made 377 appearances across two spells for Blackburn Rovers and a further 69 with Birmingham City.

On the arrival, Grayson said: “David had a fantastic career as a player and has since been an Under-23s coach, then ultimately became a manager at Oldham and has worked with the first-team at Blackburn.

"He’s got fantastic knowledge, experience, know-how and he’ll add something different to the staff that we’ll embrace.

"I’m sure he’s looking forward to coming here, working with the players and helping to improve them.”

Capped by England in 2002, he later became a part of Blackburn's first-team coaching staff under Tony Mowbray and assisted the club's development squad to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2018.

He then had a short stint as manager of Oldham during the 2015/16 season.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in a day-to-day role at a football club," Dunn said.

"I played with the manager at Blackburn - we live quite close to each other - and he's somebody that I respect a lot.

"I also know a couple of the players, I've coached a couple and I've played with Jay Spearing as well. I'm looking forward to meeting up with them again."