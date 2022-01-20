Forest Green boss comments on possibility of losing star players amid speculation linking Blackpool with Ebou Adams

It was recently claimed that the Seasiders had asked about the 26-year-old in their bid to bolster their options in central midfield this month.

But it’s understood the League Two side - who currently hold a seven-point lead at the top of the League Two table - are desperate to keep hold of Adams, who is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gambia.

When asked earlier today how confident he is of holding onto his biggest stars in January, former Seasider Edwards told GloucestershireLive: “Pretty confident.

“It’s very quiet at the moment and from my point of view that is good, unless (director of football) Rich Hughes is about to drop a bombshell on me, but I don’t anticipate that.

“We’re fairly confident. We have a group of players who are hungry, they want to achieve something and they love being together, playing together and being around each other on a daily basis. I’m pretty confident.

“Nobody has a crystal ball, so you never know what’s round the corner and things can change, but we’re ready to react if that’s the case.

“We’re fairly confident that we’ll be in a good position come the end of the window.”

An all-action midfielder, Adams is now into the final six months of his contract at the New Lawn Stadium.

Before heading away on international duty, Adams had made 21 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side in all competitions.

He made the move to Gloucestershire in 2019 after spending one season in the National League with Ebbsfleet United.

That move came after loan spells at Braintree, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient while he was at Norwich City, where he failed to make an appearance.

To date, Adams has made 101 appearances for Forest Green and has chipped in with nine goals and 11 assists.

On the possibility of losing players the closer we get to the deadline, Edwards added: “It only gets nerve-racking on a Thursday when I speak to you guys (the press).

“I don’t think about it too much, because I have to think about the team and working with the lads. That’s what I try to concentrate on.

“I know the window is a big thing, so it does enter my head when it gets talked about.

“It’s out of my control, so there’s no point in me thinking about it and adding an extra bit of stress to my life which I don’t need to have. I try not to focus on things that are out of my control.”

In other transfer news concerning the Seasiders, Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has admitted the Addicks are willing to listen to loan offers for Charlie Kirk.