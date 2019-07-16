Fleetwood Town turn down £200,000 bid from Everton, Sheffield Wednesday pot move for AFC Wimbledon striker, Plymouth Argyle in talks over Wolverhampton Wanderers forward - League One and Two rumours Walsall, Fleetwood Town, Blackpool FC, Tranmere Rovers and Millwall are just some of the teams featured in today's round-up. These are the latest headlines from around League One and Two... Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has revealed Sunderland target George Dobson did not travel to Poland with the squad because of his "mindset". (Express & Star) other Buy a Photo Fleetwood Town have turned down a 200,000 bid from Everton for England under-19 goalkeeper Billy Crellin. (Daily Mail) other Buy a Photo Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, who is valued at 250,000. (Daily Mirror) other Buy a Photo Blackpools move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie could be back on. It had stalled following Terry McPhillips' resignation. (The Sun) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4