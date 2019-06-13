Fleetwood Town move Preston friendly to avoid clash with Blackpool

Fleetwood Town's pre-season friendly against Preston North End has been moved to a Friday night to avoid a clash with Blackpool's home game.

Joey Barton's men were due to take on the Championship side at Highbury on Saturday, July 27.

However, their Fylde coast neighbours Blackpool are due to take on Blackburn Rovers at the same time.

On police advice, Fleetwood's game has now been rearranged for a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday, July 26.