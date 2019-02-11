First-team coach relieved Blackpool have finally ended winless home run

Blackpool first-team coach Ian Dawes has admitted the club's winless run was playing on the mind of the club's coaching staff prior to Saturday's 2-0 win against Walsall.

READ MORE: Super saver Mark Howard's spot of heroism for Blackpool against Walsall

Blackpool first-team coach Ian Dawes

The Seasiders hadn't won a league game at Bloomfield Road since the 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic at the start of December.

But that record was put right on Saturday, Chris Long and Harry Pritchard scoring the goals against the relegation-threatened Saddlers.

While Blackpool might not have been winning regularly at home over the last couple of months, Dawes believes the performances remained consistent and it was only a matter of time until that victory came.

“I think the staff were fully aware of the last time we won a game at home, which was Charlton," Dawes said.

“I don’t think the players were too aware and we didn’t want to address it to them because we just wanted them to keep performing.

“I know before the Walsall game we hadn’t won at home for a few games but I think the performances were there.

“So we just had to remain confident that if we kept performing like we did but just get that extra quality in the final third, which is what Longy gave us, that we would be confident we would turn those draws into wins.”