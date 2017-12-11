Fans' group launches initiative to purchase shares in Blackpool FC

Blackpool's largest supporters group has launched a fundraising initiative to look at the possibility of purchasing shares in Blackpool Football Club.

The Blackpool Supporters' Trust (BST) say they are currently taking advice and planning for a Community Share Offer.

The group says, once it is established, a Community Share Offer will open up possible grant funding and a chance to partner with "like-minded investors".

"All members will be aware that this is a very important period in the history of the club and of the Trust," a statement on BST's website read.

"The committee is of the view that now, more than ever, it is important that BST is able to punch above its’ weight on a number of fronts, and take advantage of the opportunities that are likely to emerge as we head into 2018.

"This initiative, and your support for it, will go a long way in helping BST pursue your ambitions for change.

"The initiative is a proposed Community Share Offer with all current members invited and new members welcome to invest in the future.

"By joining together in this initiative, the Trust will then be in a position to get involved in any future opportunities to purchase shares in Blackpool Football Club.

READ MORE: Council leader hints at support for fans' buyout of Blackpool FC

"A Community Share Offer will enable the Trust to carry out the aims and objectives of the Trust, as published on the BST website.

"The Trust will work with Supporters Direct, who have supported many clubs to establish a Community Share Offer.

"BST are currently taking advice, researching, and planning for a Community Share Offer. We will consult members soon, your input matters and is important.

"When a Community Share Offer has been established it will open up possible grant funding and a chance to partner with like-minded investors.

"We then expect to be in a position to release a detailed proposal, outlining in full an offer for members to pledge an investment into the BST Community Share Offer early in the New Year."

Last month, the leader of Blackpool Council Simon Blackburn indicated the local authority would be “happy to help” with a proposed fans’ buyout of the football club.

It came in response to a suggestion by the town’s former mayor Robert Wynne, who believes there would be no better owners of Blackpool FC than the people who live and breathe it every week.

Wynne has proposed a mass ownership scheme, though he admits around 10,000 supporters would have to invest to raise the required cash.