Did our photographer catch you on camera last night?

Fans' gallery from Blackpool's ruthless defeat to Huddersfield Town as another healthy crowd packs out Bloomfield Road

A healthy crowd of 11,277 packed into Bloomfield Road last night as Blackpool suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:12 am

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

