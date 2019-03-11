FA to investigate pitch invasion after Blackpool's stoppage time equaliser against Southend

The Football Association has confirmed it will investigate the pitch invasion that followed Blackpool's 96th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Southend United.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips thanks Blackpool fans for an awesome day

Fans spilled onto the pitch to celebrate Pool's last-gasp equaliser as Terry McPhillips' side snatched a point courtesy of Taylor Moore's own goal.

The supporters soon returned to the stands but the game was immediately brought to a conclusion by the referee after briefly taking the players off the field of play.

Smoke bombs had earlier been let off following Armand Gnanduillet's first-half leveller.

It comes after Blackpool's new board released a statement yesterday pleading with fans to "set an example" at future home matches.

The club said: "The board of Blackpool Football Club would like to thank the thousands of supporters who returned to Bloomfield Road for the homecoming match against Southend United.

"More than 15,000 Blackpool fans attended the fixture, resulting in the club recording its biggest home crowd for more than 40 years.

"The incredible atmosphere made a huge difference to the players, many of whom had never witnessed anything like that in their own stadium.

"We know that you will all maintain that passion for the remainder of the season and fully acknowledge the excitement and emotion of scoring a 96th-minute equaliser on such a memorable day in the history of Blackpool Football Club.

"However, we must implore ALL supporters to remain in the stands, no matter what the situation. No spectators or unauthorised persons must encroach onto the pitch.

"Having worked so hard to reach this point, it would be such a shame to run the risk of FA sanctions and see the club fined or forced to play matches behind closed doors.

"The Blackpool story has captured the hearts and minds of football supporters far and wide and highlighted the power of a club’s fan base.

"Let’s make sure that remains the case and we all set an example for club and supporter conduct moving forward."

The FA are also investigating the circumstances in which Accrington Stanley's goalkeeper was sent off in Blackpool's 2-1 win at the Wham Stadium last week.

Dimitar Evtimov threw a bottle into the crowd of Blackpool fans following Jay Spearing's late penalty.