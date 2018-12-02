FA Cup third round draw: When does it take place and what ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are set to discover their potential FA Cup third round opponents tomorrow.
The Seasiders were held to a 0-0 draw at National League Solihull Moors on Friday night in their second round clash.
It means the tie will go to a replay to determine who goes through to the next stage of the competition, with the fixture at Bloomfield Road likely to take place on Tuesday, December 11.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, take on Guiseley live on BT Sport on Monday night.
The draw for the third round will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7.30pm onwards tomorrow night, with Ruud Gullit and Paul Ince picking out the home and away clubs at Stamford Bridge.
The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship join the competition at this stage, including current holders Chelsea.
Blackpool and Solihull will share ball number 51, while Fleetwood and Guiseley - who will find out their potential third round opponents prior to their game - will be ball number 45.
Ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Birmingham City
5 Blackburn Rovers
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Crystal Palace
14 Derby County
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Huddersfield Town
18 Hull City
19 Ipswich Town
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town
46 Bury or Luton Town
47 Wrexham or Newport County
48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport
49 Barnsley
50 Shrewsbury Town or Scunthorpe United
51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool
52 Chesterfield or Grimsby Town
53 Peterborough United or Bradford City
54 Swindon Town or Woking
55 Oldham Athletic
56 Lincoln City
57 AFC Wimbledon
58 Oxford United
59 Barnet or Stockport County
60 Rochdale or Portsmouth
61 Walsall or Sunderland
62 Accrington Stanley
63 Doncaster Rovers
64 Slough Town or Gillingham