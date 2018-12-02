FA Cup third round draw: When does it take place and what ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are set to discover their potential FA Cup third round opponents tomorrow.

The Seasiders were held to a 0-0 draw at National League Solihull Moors on Friday night in their second round clash.

It means the tie will go to a replay to determine who goes through to the next stage of the competition, with the fixture at Bloomfield Road likely to take place on Tuesday, December 11.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, take on Guiseley live on BT Sport on Monday night.

The draw for the third round will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7.30pm onwards tomorrow night, with Ruud Gullit and Paul Ince picking out the home and away clubs at Stamford Bridge.

The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship join the competition at this stage, including current holders Chelsea.

Blackpool and Solihull will share ball number 51, while Fleetwood and Guiseley - who will find out their potential third round opponents prior to their game - will be ball number 45.

Ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Crystal Palace

14 Derby County

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Huddersfield Town

18 Hull City

19 Ipswich Town

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town

46 Bury or Luton Town

47 Wrexham or Newport County

48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport

49 Barnsley

50 Shrewsbury Town or Scunthorpe United

51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool

52 Chesterfield or Grimsby Town

53 Peterborough United or Bradford City

54 Swindon Town or Woking

55 Oldham Athletic

56 Lincoln City

57 AFC Wimbledon

58 Oxford United

59 Barnet or Stockport County

60 Rochdale or Portsmouth

61 Walsall or Sunderland

62 Accrington Stanley

63 Doncaster Rovers

64 Slough Town or Gillingham