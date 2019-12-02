FA Cup third round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde?

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup third round opponents when the draw is made live on BBC Two tonight.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards are set to conduct the draw, which will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The programme will begin on BBC Two at 7pm.

Blackpool, who came from behind to defeat National League South side Maidstone United 3-1 yesterday, will be ball number 45.

Fleetwood and AFC Fylde, who overcame Crawley Town and Kingstonian respectively, will be 61 and 49.

The Coasters are one of five non-league clubs still left in the competition.

The third round is the first stage of the competition where teams from the Premier League and the Championship are included.

Third round ties take place between January 3 and January 6.

Sides will receive £135,000 for a win in the third round.

Ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle