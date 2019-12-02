FA Cup third round draw: What ball numbers are Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde?

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup third round opponents when the draw is made live on BBC Two tonight.
READ MORE: Fans' gallery from Blackpool's FA Cup second round win against Maidstone United at Bloomfield Road
Tony Adams and Micah Richards are set to conduct the draw, which will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
The programme will begin on BBC Two at 7pm.
Blackpool, who came from behind to defeat National League South side Maidstone United 3-1 yesterday, will be ball number 45.
Fleetwood and AFC Fylde, who overcame Crawley Town and Kingstonian respectively, will be 61 and 49.
The Coasters are one of five non-league clubs still left in the competition.
The third round is the first stage of the competition where teams from the Premier League and the Championship are included.
Third round ties take place between January 3 and January 6.
Sides will receive £135,000 for a win in the third round.
Ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle