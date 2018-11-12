FA Cup second round draw: When does it take place and what ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will find out their opponents for the second round of the FA Cup when the draw is made tonight.

READ MORE: Please give Blackpool a home draw in FA Cup begs Terry McPhillips



The Seasiders put their name in the hat with an entertaining 3-2 win at Exeter City on Saturday.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, saw off non-league Alfreton Town 4-1 yesterday afternoon.

The draw will be conducted live on BBC Two from 7pm by former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

The minnows among the remaining teams drawn in the second round will need to progress only one round further to attain a possible cash-cow fixture in the form of a Premier League side.

The draw, conducted by Mark Chapman, will take place prior to the first round tie between Hampton & Richmond Borough and Oldham Athletic.

The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, November 30.

Each club winning will receive £54,000 from the FA prize fund and will advance to the third round, when the draw is expanded to Premier League clubs.

Blackpool will be ball number 34 and Fleetwood are number 13.

Ball numbers:

1 AFC WIMBLEDON

2 MAIDSTONE UNITED

3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN

4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

5 SWINDON TOWN

6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC

7 WOKING

8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

9 SUNDERLAND

10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY

11 GRIMSBY TOWN

12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS

13 FLEETWOOD TOWN

14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

15 SOUTHPORT

16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN

18 LINCOLN CITY

19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS

20 STOCKPORT COUNTY

21 BURY

22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED

23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS

24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY

25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

26 BARNSLEY

27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY

28 NEWPORT COUNTY

29 WALSALL

30 ROCHDALE

31 SOLIHULL MOORS

32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN

33 GUISELEY

34 BLACKPOOL

35 LUTON TOWN

36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN

37 CARLISLE UNITED

38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN

39 PORTSMOUTH

40 WREXHAM