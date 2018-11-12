FA Cup second round draw: When does it take place and what ball numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will find out their opponents for the second round of the FA Cup when the draw is made tonight.
The Seasiders put their name in the hat with an entertaining 3-2 win at Exeter City on Saturday.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, saw off non-league Alfreton Town 4-1 yesterday afternoon.
The draw will be conducted live on BBC Two from 7pm by former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.
The minnows among the remaining teams drawn in the second round will need to progress only one round further to attain a possible cash-cow fixture in the form of a Premier League side.
The draw, conducted by Mark Chapman, will take place prior to the first round tie between Hampton & Richmond Borough and Oldham Athletic.
The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, November 30.
Each club winning will receive £54,000 from the FA prize fund and will advance to the third round, when the draw is expanded to Premier League clubs.
Blackpool will be ball number 34 and Fleetwood are number 13.
Ball numbers:
1 AFC WIMBLEDON
2 MAIDSTONE UNITED
3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN
4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
5 SWINDON TOWN
6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC
7 WOKING
8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
9 SUNDERLAND
10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY
11 GRIMSBY TOWN
12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS
13 FLEETWOOD TOWN
14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
15 SOUTHPORT
16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN
18 LINCOLN CITY
19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS
20 STOCKPORT COUNTY
21 BURY
22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED
23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS
24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY
25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
26 BARNSLEY
27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY
28 NEWPORT COUNTY
29 WALSALL
30 ROCHDALE
31 SOLIHULL MOORS
32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN
33 GUISELEY
34 BLACKPOOL
35 LUTON TOWN
36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN
37 CARLISLE UNITED
38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN
39 PORTSMOUTH
40 WREXHAM