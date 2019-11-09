FA Cup preview: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson homing in on three wins in a week

Blackpool will be gunning for their third home win in a week when they take on Morecambe in the first round of the FA Cup today.

The Seasiders welcome the Shrimps to Bloomfield Road on the back of a positive few days for the club, which started with a morale-boosting 4-3 win against Peterborough United last weekend.

They followed that up with a last-gasp 1-0 win against Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday night, a result that saw them progress into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

And Simon Grayson’s men, who are now unbeaten in their last four outings, will be hoping for more success on home turf when they take on struggling League Two side Morecambe this afternoon.

Grayson said: “I’ve said all along, whatever competition we’re involved in we want to win it.

“We want to have three wins in a week at home, which would take us into the next league game against AFC Wimbledon next Saturday with real confidence.

“It’s about getting momentum going but you’ve also got to look at the financial aspect of it as well.

“If you get through to the third round and you get one of the Premier League clubs, and you get some TV money or something like that, you’re talking about half a million minimum.

“The club played Arsenal last year and they’ve had some other decent ties – we want a bit more of that.”

Last season the two cup ties against the Gunners – in the League Cup and FA Cup – helped to raise a substantial sum for the club.

But Grayson says he’s yet to have discussions with the owner about whether or not any extra funds will be made available to him in January should the Seasiders experience a similar money-spinning tie down the line.

“It’s not been mentioned,” the Pool boss added. “We’ve had meetings about what we’re going to do for January but any additional money we’ll deal with if it comes along.

“But we can’t get ahead of ourselves because we’ve got to make sure we beat Morecambe at the weekend.

“It’s going to be a tough game and then we’d concentrate on whoever we get in the next round

“Our philosophy, like a lot of other managers and clubs, is just to take it one game at a time.”

Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche will remain in caretaker charge of Morecambe for today’s game.

That follows Thursday’s appointment of manager Derek Adams, who will attend the game as a spectator.