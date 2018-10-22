FA Cup first round draw: When does it take place and what numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will find out their FA Cup first round opponents tonight when the draw is made live on BBC Two.
Mark Chapman will host the draw from Hitchin Town's Top Field ground from 7pm.
Winners of first round ties, which will take place on the weekend of November 9, will claim £36,000.
The Seasiders will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season when they were dumped out of the competition at the first round stage after losing to non-leaguers Boreham Wood.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, reached the third round and took Leicester City to a replay.
AFC Fylde were knocked out at the fourth qualifying round stage after losing 3-1 to Chesterfield.
Ball numbers:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Blackpool
5. Bradford City
6. Bristol Rovers
7. Burton Albion
8. Bury
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Coventry City
15. Crawley
16. Crewe
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Lincoln City
24. Luton Town
25. Macclesfield Town
26. Mansfield Town
27. MK Dons
28. Morecambe
29. Newport County
30. Northampton Town
31. Notts County
32. Oldham Athletic
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale
39. Scunthorpe United
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Southend United
42. Stevenage
43. Sunderland
44. Swindon Town
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wycombe Wanderers
48. Yeovil Town
49. Guiseley
50. Warrington Town or Halifax Town
51. Chorley
52. Hartlepool United
53. Chesterfield
54. Southport
55. York City
56. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
57. Gateshead
58. Stockport County
59. Salford City
60. Solihull Moors
61. Alfreton Town
62. Woking
63. Hitchin Town or Leatherhead
64. Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United
65. Slough Town
66. Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
67. Weston Super Mare or Bath City
68. Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
69. Metropolitan Police
70. Bromley
71. Aldershot Town
72. Torquay United
73. Billericay Town or Taunton Town
74. Hampton & Richmond Borough
75. Sutton United
76. Ebbsfleet United
77. Maidstone United
78. Haringey Borough
79. Barnet
80. Dover Athletic