FA Cup first round draw: When does it take place and what numbers are Blackpool and Fleetwood Town?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will find out their FA Cup first round opponents tonight when the draw is made live on BBC Two.

Mark Chapman will host the draw from Hitchin Town's Top Field ground from 7pm.

Winners of first round ties, which will take place on the weekend of November 9, will claim £36,000.

The Seasiders will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season when they were dumped out of the competition at the first round stage after losing to non-leaguers Boreham Wood.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, reached the third round and took Leicester City to a replay.

AFC Fylde were knocked out at the fourth qualifying round stage after losing 3-1 to Chesterfield.

Ball numbers:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Blackpool

5. Bradford City

6. Bristol Rovers

7. Burton Albion

8. Bury

9. Cambridge United

10. Carlisle United

11. Charlton Athletic

12. Cheltenham Town

13. Colchester United

14. Coventry City

15. Crawley

16. Crewe

17. Doncaster Rovers

18. Exeter City

19. Fleetwood Town

20. Forest Green

21. Gillingham

22. Grimsby Town

23. Lincoln City

24. Luton Town

25. Macclesfield Town

26. Mansfield Town

27. MK Dons

28. Morecambe

29. Newport County

30. Northampton Town

31. Notts County

32. Oldham Athletic

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Plymouth Argyle

36. Port Vale

37. Portsmouth

38. Rochdale

39. Scunthorpe United

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Southend United

42. Stevenage

43. Sunderland

44. Swindon Town

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wycombe Wanderers

48. Yeovil Town

49. Guiseley

50. Warrington Town or Halifax Town

51. Chorley

52. Hartlepool United

53. Chesterfield

54. Southport

55. York City

56. Harrogate Town or Wrexham

57. Gateshead

58. Stockport County

59. Salford City

60. Solihull Moors

61. Alfreton Town

62. Woking

63. Hitchin Town or Leatherhead

64. Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United

65. Slough Town

66. Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City

67. Weston Super Mare or Bath City

68. Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge

69. Metropolitan Police

70. Bromley

71. Aldershot Town

72. Torquay United

73. Billericay Town or Taunton Town

74. Hampton & Richmond Borough

75. Sutton United

76. Ebbsfleet United

77. Maidstone United

78. Haringey Borough

79. Barnet

80. Dover Athletic