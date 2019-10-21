FA Cup first round draw for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde

Blackpool have been drawn at home to League Two Morecambe in a clash of the Lancashire coastal towns in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

Fleetwood Town will visit non-league opposition when the face either National League Barnet or Potters Bar of the Isthmian League.

AFC Fylde have been drawn away to Nantwich Town of the Northern Premier League.

The ties will be played over the weekend of November 8-10

Emirates FA Cup first round draw:

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley v Scunthorpe United

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester United v Coventry City

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle

Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle

York City v Altrincham

Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Leyton Orient v Maldoon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby or Stourbridge v Welling or Eastleigh

Salford City v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton or Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet or Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster

Hayes and Yeading v Poole or Oxford United

Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Chorley

Dover Athletic v Southend United

Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham v Swindon

Accrington v Crewe Alexandra

Potters Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian

Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham United

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Scarborough

Chichester have a bye.