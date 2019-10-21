FA Cup first round draw for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde

Blackpool have been drawn at home to League Two Morecambe in a clash of the Lancashire coastal towns in the first round of the FA Cup next month.
Fleetwood Town will visit non-league opposition when the face either National League Barnet or Potters Bar of the Isthmian League.
AFC Fylde have been drawn away to Nantwich Town of the Northern Premier League.
The ties will be played over the weekend of November 8-10
Emirates FA Cup first round draw:
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley v Scunthorpe United
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester United v Coventry City
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle
Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle
York City v Altrincham
Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay United
Leyton Orient v Maldoon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby or Stourbridge v Welling or Eastleigh
Salford City v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton or Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet or Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster
Hayes and Yeading v Poole or Oxford United
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town v Chorley
Dover Athletic v Southend United
Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham v Swindon
Accrington v Crewe Alexandra
Potters Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town
Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian
Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham United
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Scarborough
Chichester have a bye.