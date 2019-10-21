FA Cup first round draw: Ball numbers confirmed as Blackpool and Fleetwood Town enter competition

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup first round opponents when the draw is made on BBC Two tonight.
READ MORE: Blackpool line up former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson for recruitment role
Blackpool will be ball number three, while Fleetwood will be ball number 17.
The Seasiders made it to the third round of the competition last season, losing to Arsenal after seeing off Exeter City and Solihull Moors in the opening two rounds.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, lost at home to AFC Wimbledon in the third round after victories over Alfreton Town and Guiseley.
AFC Fylde will also be included after overcoming Peterborough Sports 6-1 in their final qualifying clash on Saturday.
The Coasters will be ball number 61.
The draw, which will take place live on BBC Two from 7pm, will be conducted by Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford.
Due to Bury's removal from the EFL, there will be an odd number of clubs entering the draw meaning the final club drawn out will be handed an automatic bye into the second round.
Meanwhile the 32 non-league clubs that progressed from this weekend’s fourth round qualifying ties will be joined by 47 clubs from Leagues One and Two.
First round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 9 and winners will pocket £36,000 in prize money.
Chichester City and Maldon & Tiptree of the eighth tier are the lowest-ranked teams left in the competiton.
Nantwich Town, Carshalton Athletic and Kingstonian of the seventh tier have also made the cut.
Other teams from the seventh tier, such as Potters Bar Town, Haringey Borough, Hayes and Yeading, Poole Tow, Whitby Town and Stourbridge could also progress if they win their replays or re-staged games.
Ball numbers in full:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Blackpool
4. Bolton Wanderers
5. Bradford City
6. Bristol Rovers
7. Burton Albion
8. Cambridge United
9. Carlisle United
10. Cheltenham Town
11. Colchester United
12. Coventry City
13. Crawley Town
14. Crewe Alexandra
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Exeter City
17. Fleetwood Town
18. Forest Green Rovers
19. Gillingham
20. Grimsby Town
21. Ipswich Town
22. Leyton Orient
23. Lincoln City
24. Macclesfield Town
25. Mansfield Town
26. MK Dons
27. Morecambe
28. Newport County
29. Northampton Town
30. Oldham Athletic
31. Oxford United
32. Peterborough United
33. Plymouth Argyle
34. Port Vale
35. Portsmouth
36. Rochdale
37. Rotherham United
38. Salford City
39. Scunthorpe United
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Southend United
42. Stevenage
43. Sunderland
44. Swindon Town
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wycombe Wanderers
48. Boston United
49. Gateshead
50. Solihull Moors
51. Whitby Town or Stourbridge
52. Hartlepool United
53. Nantwich Town
54. Chorley
55. Altrincham
56. Darlington
57. York City
58. Notts County
59. Chesterfield or Wrexham
60. Harrogate Town
61. AFC Fylde
62. Chippenham Town
63. Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town
64. Dulwich Hamlet
65. Ebbsfleet United or Woking
66. Welling United or Eastleigh
67. Bromley
68. Maidstone United
69. Maidenhead United or Wealdstone
70. Oxford City
71. Chichester City
72. Hayes and Yeading or Poole Town
73. Maldon and Tiptree
74, Potters Bar Town or Barnet
75. Torquay United
76. Sutton United or Billericay Town
77. Dover Athletic
78. Kingstonian
79. Carshalton Athletic