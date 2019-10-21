FA Cup first round draw: Ball numbers confirmed as Blackpool and Fleetwood Town enter competition

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will discover their FA Cup first round opponents when the draw is made on BBC Two tonight.

Blackpool will be ball number three, while Fleetwood will be ball number 17.

The Seasiders made it to the third round of the competition last season, losing to Arsenal after seeing off Exeter City and Solihull Moors in the opening two rounds.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, lost at home to AFC Wimbledon in the third round after victories over Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

AFC Fylde will also be included after overcoming Peterborough Sports 6-1 in their final qualifying clash on Saturday.

The Coasters will be ball number 61.

The draw, which will take place live on BBC Two from 7pm, will be conducted by Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford.

Due to Bury's removal from the EFL, there will be an odd number of clubs entering the draw meaning the final club drawn out will be handed an automatic bye into the second round.

Meanwhile the 32 non-league clubs that progressed from this weekend’s fourth round qualifying ties will be joined by 47 clubs from Leagues One and Two.

First round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 9 and winners will pocket £36,000 in prize money.

Chichester City and Maldon & Tiptree of the eighth tier are the lowest-ranked teams left in the competiton.

Nantwich Town, Carshalton Athletic and Kingstonian of the seventh tier have also made the cut.

Other teams from the seventh tier, such as Potters Bar Town, Haringey Borough, Hayes and Yeading, Poole Tow, Whitby Town and Stourbridge could also progress if they win their replays or re-staged games.

Ball numbers in full:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Blackpool

4. Bolton Wanderers

5. Bradford City

6. Bristol Rovers

7. Burton Albion

8. Cambridge United

9. Carlisle United

10. Cheltenham Town

11. Colchester United

12. Coventry City

13. Crawley Town

14. Crewe Alexandra

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Exeter City

17. Fleetwood Town

18. Forest Green Rovers

19. Gillingham

20. Grimsby Town

21. Ipswich Town

22. Leyton Orient

23. Lincoln City

24. Macclesfield Town

25. Mansfield Town

26. MK Dons

27. Morecambe

28. Newport County

29. Northampton Town

30. Oldham Athletic

31. Oxford United

32. Peterborough United

33. Plymouth Argyle

34. Port Vale

35. Portsmouth

36. Rochdale

37. Rotherham United

38. Salford City

39. Scunthorpe United

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Southend United

42. Stevenage

43. Sunderland

44. Swindon Town

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wycombe Wanderers

48. Boston United

49. Gateshead

50. Solihull Moors

51. Whitby Town or Stourbridge

52. Hartlepool United

53. Nantwich Town

54. Chorley

55. Altrincham

56. Darlington

57. York City

58. Notts County

59. Chesterfield or Wrexham

60. Harrogate Town

61. AFC Fylde

62. Chippenham Town

63. Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town

64. Dulwich Hamlet

65. Ebbsfleet United or Woking

66. Welling United or Eastleigh

67. Bromley

68. Maidstone United

69. Maidenhead United or Wealdstone

70. Oxford City

71. Chichester City

72. Hayes and Yeading or Poole Town

73. Maldon and Tiptree

74, Potters Bar Town or Barnet

75. Torquay United

76. Sutton United or Billericay Town

77. Dover Athletic

78. Kingstonian

79. Carshalton Athletic