Exeter City v Blackpool: Jay Spearing and Marc Bola miss out FA Cup clash

Jay Spearing and Marc Bola have been left out of Blackpool's squad for today's FA Cup first round clash at Exeter City.

The duo, who are both nursing light knocks, are two of FIVE players to drop out of the first team from Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Gillingham, with Michael Nottingham, Chris Taylor and Nathan Delfouneso also dropping to the bench.

The five to come into the starting line-up are Ryan McLaughlin, Jordan Thompson, Harry Pritchard, John O’Sullivan and Joe Dodoo.

Steve Davies is named on the bench for the first time since signing in October.

Mark Howard and Donervon Daniels miss out again through injury, while Paudie O’Connor and Armand Gnanduillet remain suspended.

In Spearing's absence, Curtis Tilt takes the captain's armband.

TEAMS

Exeter: Hamon, Sweeney, Woodman, O'Shea, Tilson, Law, Croll, Taylor, Collins, Forte, Stockley

Subs: Weale, Martin, Jay, Oates, Abrahams, Dean

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, McLaughlin, Heneghan, Tilt, Turton, Guy, Thompson, Pritchard, O'Sullivan, Dodoo, Cullen

Subs: Boney, Avon, Nottingham, Taylor, Delfouneso, Feeney, Davies

Referee: Lee Collins