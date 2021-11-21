Ex-Everton man Callum Connolly discusses his return to Blackpool's starting line-up for Swansea City draw

The 24-year-old was handed a rare start yesterday as the Seasiders drew 1-1 with Swansea City.

Connolly, whose last start came at Millwall back in August, partnered Ryan Wintle in the centre of midfield.

While the ex-Everton and Fleetwood Town man is predominately a defender and began the season at right-back, he’s more than happy to play in midfield if it means he’ll get more game time.

“I will watch the game back on the bus but it’s been a while for me personally, but I’ve worked hard in training over the last few weeks,” Connolly said of yesterday’s outing.

“I’m just happy the gaffer picked me and wherever he wants me to play, I’ll do a job for the team.

“I’m here to help the team whichever way possible, whether that’s at the back or in midfield, I want to play football.

“The gaffer has to pick what he thinks is the right team to win a game of football but I’m here to play and hopefully I can do that moving forward.

“Throughout my career I’ve played in so many positions, so I couldn’t say I’ve got a preferred position.

“I’m a versatile player and the gaffer has been putting me in midfield in training over the last few weeks and I’ve enjoyed it, so we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”

The Seasiders more than deserved their point on Saturday, despite their leveller coming late on in the game.

Joel Piroe put the hosts in front during the first-half with a spectacular effort from 25-yards, only for Keshi Anderson to peg the Swans back in the 86th minute.

Anderson even had a chance to win it for Neil Critchley’s side at the death, seeing a similar effort to his goal being headed off the goalline.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders were more than happy with their day’s work.

“It’s a great ground to come to and it was a tough, tough game. They like to have a lot of the ball and play a lot of one-twos, but I thought we nullified them,” Connolly said.

“I know they scored the goal, but the lad has hit it from outside the box on his weak foot which we didn’t expect.

“But after that we grew into the game and I think it was a fair result in the end.

“This season we’ve shown we will always show belief and keep going until the end, which is why we’ve had a few late goals.

“It says something about the team that we don’t let our heads go down even if we’re getting beat. There’s a lot of belief and character in the changing room and I think we showed that.”